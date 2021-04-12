Baakens Valley community takes stand against poachers

Eight camps set up in city's 'green lung' demolished, litter cleared away

Eight illegal camps and hideouts were destroyed in the Baakens Valley at the weekend after volunteers were joined by sector policing to try to put an end to poaching in the area, which has resulted in an influx of wildlife in people’s gardens.



The community operation carried out on Saturday saw the cleanup of pollution and the demolition of camps allegedly set up by poachers...

