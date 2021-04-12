News

Baakens Valley community takes stand against poachers

Eight camps set up in city's 'green lung' demolished, litter cleared away

PREMIUM
By Raahil Sain - 12 April 2021

Eight illegal camps and hideouts were destroyed in the Baakens Valley at the weekend after volunteers were joined by sector policing to try to put an end to poaching in the area, which has resulted in an influx of wildlife in people’s gardens.

The community operation carried out on Saturday saw the cleanup of pollution and the demolition of camps allegedly set up by poachers...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Joys and traditions of preparing pickled fish
The Renaming of Port Elizabeth, Its Airport and Uitenhage

Most Read

X