Baakens Valley community takes stand against poachers
Eight camps set up in city's 'green lung' demolished, litter cleared away
Eight illegal camps and hideouts were destroyed in the Baakens Valley at the weekend after volunteers were joined by sector policing to try to put an end to poaching in the area, which has resulted in an influx of wildlife in people’s gardens.
The community operation carried out on Saturday saw the cleanup of pollution and the demolition of camps allegedly set up by poachers...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.