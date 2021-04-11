WATCH | Correctional services slam 'fake' video of prisoners assaulting warder

The department of correctional services said it has identified the suspected creator of a “fake” video depicting three inmates assaulting a prison warder and that it has approached the police to prosecute the person responsible.

In a statement on Sunday, the department said it was aware of a video making the rounds on social media, “depicting three inmates assaulting an official and an inmate carrying a gun and a knife”.

“DCS can categorically state that this is all an act and nothing closer to reality,” said correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.

“The person behind the videos has been identified and the department is engaging with the SAPS for the law to take its course,” he said in the statement.

Nxumalo said the videos contravene section 124 of the Correctional Services Act which states that “any unauthorised person who wears or uses the departmental uniform, distinctive badge or insignia of the department or of a custody official or anything deceptively resembling them is guilty of an offence and liable on conviction to a fine or, in default of payment, to imprisonment for a period not exceeding six months or to such imprisonment without the option of a fine or both”.