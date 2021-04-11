Families in shock after hotel death of Nelli Tembe, fiancée of AKA
The family of Anele “Nelli” Tembe and well-known musician Kiernan “AKA” Forbes have confirmed the death of the musician's girlfriend at the five-star Pepperclub Hotel in central Cape Town on Sunday.
Tembe apparently fell from the 10th floor of the hotel early on Sunday morning.
“We are still in shock and dealing with our emotions, as she was an exceptional and gifted young woman with so much life ahead of her,” the families said in a joint statement issued on Sunday afternoon. “She had a sweet nature about her and was always nurturing to those about her.”
Police were on the scene for much of Sunday, looking for clues at the upmarket hotel.
Paramedics said they had been dispatched to the scene after being told a young woman “fell” to her death.
“She was in a critical condition and they started a full life-support resuscitation. Unfortunately her injuries were too severe and she was declared deceased,” said Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst.
The road outside the hotel was blocked off.
Witnesses who were staying at the hotel described to TshisaLIVE how they had heard a woman screaming, followed by a loud “doef” sound — and then a man shouting.
A witness also reported hearing a man crying on Sunday morning, adding that the couple had been spotted the night before in the hotel elevator, looking “loved up”.
The statement from the families said: “Forbes is now inconsolable and is surrounded by family and [his] closest friends.”
The couple first made headlines in January last year after a video of them kissing at a restaurant went viral. In February this year, Tembe confirmed their engagement.
“Words cannot describe how grateful I am to be your life partner. Even through the highs and lows, you have always stood by me and I thank you, Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, for loving me wholeheartedly and never giving up on us. Cheers to the beginning of forever. 4L boo,” she wrote on social media.
In March, the couple got fans excited after it appeared the rapper had started lobola negotiations. He asked fans about the price of cows and later posted an image of himself and family members in Durban with the caption containing a cow and a heart emoji.
