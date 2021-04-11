Driver who died in crash against wall identified

Police in Gqeberha are investigating a case of culpable homicide after a man died when he drove head-on into the boundary wall of a house in Westering on Saturday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the driver, who has been identified as Nicholas Mattheus, believed to be in his 60s, had been declared dead at the scene.

Homeowner Abdul de Maine was standing outside his garage with a friend when he witnessed what he described as a freak accident.

De Maine said the driver had allegedly been travelling fast and had driven straight into his recently erected boundary wall.

“He [allegedly] never braked, he just drove full speed ahead from Delaray Street into Boshoff Street,” he said.

“Of course we got a fright and my wall [collapsed] in front of me.”

Another car managed to brake and avoid hitting the bakkie.

De Maine immediately called emergency services for assistance.

The accident occurred at about 2pm.

De Maine said a passenger in the vehicle appeared to have cut his tongue during the collision.

Mahomed Jadwat, 79, of Cape Town, was visiting De Maine when the accident occurred.

He was watching soccer inside the house when his grandchild informed him of the accident.

“It’s my first time to see something like this,” he said.

“It really is not a happy sight and I feel for his family.”

Wesley Bester, of BesMed paramedics, was assisted at the scene by Relay EMS.

Bester said when he approached the vehicle he had smelt liquor and observed several bottles of alcohol inside the car.

“We found the driver entrapped, and his passenger was standing at a tree.

“It looked like he had cut his tongue really badly.

“While we were treating him [driver] we could not get him out the vehicle.

“His heart stopped and he was not breathing.

“His pupils were already dilated.”

He said this was probably due to a lack of oxygen. —

