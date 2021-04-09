Boy attacks another at Parktown school, Lesufi announces suspensions
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Friday strongly condemned the “ill behaviour” displayed by a group of grade 12 pupils from Parktown Boys High after a violent altercation.
A video recording of the incident, which is believed to have occurred on Thursday afternoon at the school’s tuck shop, shows one pupil violently attacking another before being stopped by a group of pupils.
“The pupils involved in the altercation have subsequently, been suspended,” Lesufi said.
He urged all pupils not to behave in a manner that will jeopardise their futures.
“We do not tolerate any sort of violent behaviour in our schools. Pupils must focus on their studies. If a matter arises which bothers them, they must consult with their teachers or principals about it, instead of taking matters into their own hands.”
