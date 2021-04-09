Orlando Pirates starting to believe another continental final may be in the offing

Bucs meet Al Ahli Benghazi‚ who they were unfortunate to be held to a point by in Libya last weekend (0-0)‚ in the return match at Orlando Stadium on Sunday (kickoff 6pm).

Pirates‚ on five points‚ are second in Group A to Enyimba (six points) having won their lone home game against the Nigerian leaders‚ and drawn both matches away against ES Setif of Algeria in neutral Ghana and Ahli in Benghazi on Sunday.

Jele is a veteran of Bucs’ two stirring runs to continental cup finals in the past decade‚ losing 3-1 on aggregate to Egyptian giants Al Ahly in the 2013 Champions League last match‚ and 2-1 to Tunisia’s Etoile du Sahel in the 2015 Confed. He said Josef Zinnbauer’s Bucs have what it takes to at least match those performances.

He also cautioned Pirates to not get ahead of themselves as they meet the team with four points in Group A.

“Ja‚ we can go though to the final. We’ve got a good team. Everyone now knows how to win trophies‚” the 34-year-old‚ whose presence at the back for Bucs seems to contribute to stability in performances and results‚ said on Friday.

“We can even see the way they play in this competition. The players put in a lot of effort‚ and there’s a lot of playing for each other.