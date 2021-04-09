Aspen poised to deliver 1m jabs in two weeks
Aspen Pharmacare’s sterile facility in Gqeberha will deliver more than a million doses of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine to the government in two weeks.
The first batch of the J & vaccine is expected to be rolled out between April 22 and April 24, according to health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize...
