Aspen poised to deliver 1m jabs in two weeks

Aspen Pharmacare’s sterile facility in Gqeberha will deliver more than a million doses of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine to the government in two weeks.



The first batch of the J & vaccine is expected to be rolled out between April 22 and April 24, according to health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize...

