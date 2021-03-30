Jubilee Park parents close school over pupils' lack of face time with teachers

Unfinished building blamed for children being limited to attending classes just one day a week

A group of irate parents of pupils at Jubilee Park Primary in Kariega have vowed to return to the school daily to ensure it remains locked after protests on Monday over reduced teaching times.



The group of about 50 parents locked the school gate and burnt tyres outside the entrance as they protested against ongoing delays in the construction of a new school structure and the resultant reduced teaching time given to pupils...

