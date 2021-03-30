News

Noxolo Grootboom: Ndinithanda nonk’ emakhaya

Beloved broadcaster retiring after 37 years in industry

By Zamandulo Malonde - 30 March 2021

Nanga ningalala nembathe ingubo yemvisiswano, uxolo nothando. Ndinithanda nonk’ emakhaya.

Each time she signed off SABC 1’s prime-time news with that signature for 37 odd years, veteran broadcaster Noxolo Grootboom, 60, meant every word to every viewer...

