Noxolo Grootboom: Ndinithanda nonk’ emakhaya
Beloved broadcaster retiring after 37 years in industry
Nanga ningalala nembathe ingubo yemvisiswano, uxolo nothando. Ndinithanda nonk’ emakhaya.
Each time she signed off SABC 1’s prime-time news with that signature for 37 odd years, veteran broadcaster Noxolo Grootboom, 60, meant every word to every viewer...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.