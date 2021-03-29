METRO MATTERS | Living in a ‘house of cards’
“Every night, we sleep with one eye open fearing the house will collapse on top of us.”
That is according to Gelvandale resident Nadia Johnson, 48, who is living with a leaking underground municipal pipe that has left the walls of her house cracked...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.