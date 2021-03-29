Aspen’s Gqeberha factory to make millions of Covid-19 vaccines
At least half of the South African population will receive a Johnson & Johnson vaccine manufactured in Gqeberha — home to Aspen Pharmacare’s R3bn sterile facility.
This was announced by Aspen CEO Stephen Saad on Monday during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s whirlwind tour of the facility that contains high technology equipment and systems...
