'Stricter precautions' ahead of Easter weekend are being 'finalised', says Mkhize

Health minister Zweli Mkhize says discussions around “stricter precautions” ahead of the Easter long weekend are being finalised.

Speaking to the SABC on Thursday, Mkhize said the decision to move the country to a higher lockdown level was being discussed by government officials and will be based on recommendations from epidemiological experts.

“The matter is being finalised. I don’t have the full answer as we speak, but there have been recommendations for stricter lockdown regulations,” said Mkhize

He said the government had received recommendations including a stricter lockdown as part of a consultation process based on scientific evidence and a request from the religious sector to allow increased church attendance over the Easter weekend.