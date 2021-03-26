‘I’m very happy’: Norma Mngoma after charges provisionally withdrawn

The state has provisionally dropped all charges against Nomachule “Norma” Mngoma.

This comes after the docket and the high court judgment ruling her arrest unlawful were referred to the director of public prosecutions (DPP), as well as her legal team’s representations.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the NPA took a decision to provisionally withdraw the charges of crimen injuria and malicious damage to property.

“The decision was taken in recognition of the high court judgment which set aside Gigaba's warrant of arrest.

“The decision on whether to reinstate the matter will depend on the consideration of further representations of [Mngoma].”

The estranged wife for former cabinet minister Malusi Gigaba was arrested in July last year after allegedly damaging a Mercedes-Benz G Wagon that was being driven by Gigaba, by repeatedly scratching it. There was also an allegation, leading to a charge of crimen injuria, that she had sent an insulting text message to a friend of Gigaba’s.

Mngoma told eNCA outside court that she was very happy about the charges being dropped, saying it had been a long journey in a process that was “unfair” and an attempt to “humiliate” her and destroy her image.