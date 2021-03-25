Mob-justice murder accused applies for bail

Closing arguments in the formal bail application of a man accused of murdering two brothers in an alleged mob-justice attack were heard in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.



Siseko Mralaza, 32, who has six previous convictions for the possession of drugs, was arrested and charged with murder and kidnapping two weeks after the incident. ..

