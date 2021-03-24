R&B muso ‘Irvh’ comes in from cold

Youngster who quit music nominated for two awards

PREMIUM

R&B musician Sihle “Irvh” Somana gave up on music for two years, only to find out during that time that his debut extended play (EP) album had received two nominations.



He said he was still in shock at the recognition...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.