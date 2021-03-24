Joy as single dad is given go-ahead to register daughter 'Baby J'
In a groundbreaking judgment, a court has ordered the department of home affairs to register “Baby J” within 30 days.
It is the first judgment of its kind in SA in that the baby girl was born from surrogacy to a single father...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.