News

Joy as single dad is given go-ahead to register daughter 'Baby J'

PREMIUM
By Kathryn Kimberley - 24 March 2021

In a groundbreaking judgment, a court has ordered the department of home affairs to register “Baby J” within 30 days.

It is the first judgment of its kind in SA in that the baby girl was born from surrogacy to a single father...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Lessons to be learnt as PE becomes Gqe-be-rha, not Gebeka
Police officers accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba to remain in custody ahead ...

Most Read

X