Ex-Nelson Mandela Bay coach nabbed in child porn shock
Former Grey and Pearson teacher faces charges in Australia
A former Gqeberha teacher, who taught at both Grey and Pearson high schools, must appear in an Australian court on child pornography charges after police there raided his home at the weekend.
In an interview with the child protection and investigation unit in Queensland, Detective Naomi Solonec said more charges were expected to follow...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.