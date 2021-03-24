Ex-Nelson Mandela Bay coach nabbed in child porn shock

Former Grey and Pearson teacher faces charges in Australia

PREMIUM

A former Gqeberha teacher, who taught at both Grey and Pearson high schools, must appear in an Australian court on child pornography charges after police there raided his home at the weekend.



In an interview with the child protection and investigation unit in Queensland, Detective Naomi Solonec said more charges were expected to follow...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.