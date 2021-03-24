Elephants will make up for miserable month and give it all they’ve got against Cheetahs, says hooker Stevens
Bruised EP players decide ‘enough is enough’
EP’s battered rugby players have held an emergency meeting and decided that “enough is enough” as they bid to win back lost pride against the Cheetahs, Elephants hooker Robin Stevens says.
After heavy defeats against the Bulls, Lions and Griquas, the under-pressure EP players held their own meeting without coach Peter de Villiers ahead of Sunday’s clash in Bloemfontein...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.