Elephants will make up for miserable month and give it all they’ve got against Cheetahs, says hooker Stevens

Bruised EP players decide ‘enough is enough’

PREMIUM

EP’s battered rugby players have held an emergency meeting and decided that “enough is enough” as they bid to win back lost pride against the Cheetahs, Elephants hooker Robin Stevens says.



After heavy defeats against the Bulls, Lions and Griquas, the under-pressure EP players held their own meeting without coach Peter de Villiers ahead of Sunday’s clash in Bloemfontein...

