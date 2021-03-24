Cooldrink truck set alight during R75 protests

Early morning protests led to a truck being torched along the R75 between Gqeberha and Kariega this morning.

At about 5am protesters started blocking the road with debris and burning tyres to prevent motorists from passing through the intersection of Uitenhage Road and Chelsea Road (Chatty Dip).

It is alleged that about an hour later a truck, transporting cooldrinks, was stopped. The driver was forced out and the truck was set alight.

Protesters and bystanders started looting the contents of the truck.

Police are on the scene to protect the remain produce and to prevent the gutted truck from being stripped for parts.

The motive behind the protests are still unclear and the road has since been reopened.

