Joe Slovo’s ‘garden of faithfulness’ keeps on giving
Thriving community project spawns preschool and adult skills venue
A Gqeberha man rolled up his sleeves and got muddy — and then turned a dump site into a community vegetable garden which now feeds 600 families a week in the Joe Slovo informal settlement.
And if the sustenance of food was not enough, Ayanda Xalabile, 42, together with community members, built a structure from scratch which has been transformed into a preschool, with a skills development classroom for residents...
