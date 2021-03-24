Joe Slovo’s ‘garden of faithfulness’ keeps on giving

Thriving community project spawns preschool and adult skills venue

A Gqeberha man rolled up his sleeves and got muddy — and then turned a dump site into a community vegetable garden which now feeds 600 families a week in the Joe Slovo informal settlement.



And if the sustenance of food was not enough, Ayanda Xalabile, 42, together with community members, built a structure from scratch which has been transformed into a preschool, with a skills development classroom for residents...

