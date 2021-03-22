Web-based solution will track TB patients

A web-based solution developed by Nelson Mandela University’s Centre for Community Technologies (CCT) to track, trace and follow up on tuberculosis (TB) patients is being piloted in Wells Estate.



The solution, DigiTB, allows health-care workers to create an electronic medical record for a patient, capture patient data and record medication compliance...

