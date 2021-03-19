Former street kids help give Baakens a spring clean
Conservation officials from the metro’s Grootkloof Environmental Education Centre and a team from Khayalethu Boys cleaned up a section of the Baakens River Valley this week to celebrate National Water Week.
The group met on Tuesday at the car park in the 3rd Avenue dip in Glenhurd and cleaned up loads of trash...
