Sex was consensual, pastor accused of rape tells court
Man only opened case years later after failed extortion bid, Apostle Matodlana says
Former Mpuma Kapa TV resident pastor and founder of the God is Love Ministry, Apostle Luthando Matodlana, says he had consensual sex with a man, who then allegedly tried to extort money from him.
When that did not work, he was accused of rape — and that is why he believes it took eight years for the case to eventually get to trial...
