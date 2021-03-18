Man accused of killing woman at funeral denied bail
He can remember going to a shop to buy a wig and women’s clothing, but the man who allegedly shot and killed Phumeza Pepeta at her father’s funeral, says the next thing he remembered was waking up in the St Albans prison.
How he got there, he does not recall...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.