Addo Road blocked by protesters
Motorists are advised to avoid routes around Motherwell and Markman after reports of protest action blocking traffic from passing.
Burning tyres and other debris blocked the R334 between Motherwell and Uitenhage early on Tuesday morning.
At the same time protesters also blocked Addo Road, between Markman and Ikamvelihle.
The reason for the protests are unclear at this point.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.