Addo Road blocked by protesters

By Riaan Marais - 16 March 2021
Motorists are advised to avoid routes around Motherwell and Markman due to protest action on Tuesday morning.
Motorists are advised to avoid routes around Motherwell and Markman after reports of protest action blocking traffic from passing.

Burning tyres and other debris blocked the R334 between Motherwell and Uitenhage early on Tuesday morning.

At the same time protesters also blocked Addo Road, between Markman and Ikamvelihle.

The reason for the protests are unclear at this point.

