Student shot in the leg during fees clashes in Braamfontein, SRC says

A Wits student was shot in the leg during protests on Monday, the university's SRC president Mpendulo Mfeka told TimesLIVE.

The student's condition was not immediately known.

There were also reports that several students were arrested after officers dispersed a group of protesters along the M1 near Braamfontein. According to reports on social media, students were making their way to the Hillbrow police station after the arrests.

Police spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo, however, said there were no shootings on Monday, but confirmed that students had been dispersed.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Earlier on Monday, Mfeka told TimesLIVE that it could take “a month” of student protests before demands are ultimately met.

Speaking in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, where students were protesting on Monday, Mfeka said the students would protest for as long as it took for President Cyril Ramaphosa to accede to their demand of “free education, and free education now”.

“The latest is that Braamfontein has been rendered ungovernable, and other parts of the country have also been rendered ungovernable. Over the weekend, we met all SRC presidents, all 26 of us, and we decided that the state of higher education and learning in our country is not healthy and if we don't address it a lot of students will suffer.

“We're continuing with protests the rest of the week, until our demands are met. The week might not be enough to address our demands — we might need a month,” said Mfeka.