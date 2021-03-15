News Sponsored
Red carpet rolled out for ports authority’s relocation
Nelson Mandela Bay is ready for the Transnet National Ports Authority head office move to Ngqura, with expectations high that the relocation is the game-changer needed to boost the province's ailing economy.
The news comes at a time when almost half of the city’s working population is unemployed and the prospects for new jobs are slim...
