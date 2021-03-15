Metro holds off on installing water-flow restrictors
Bowing to pressure from the public, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has halted the installation of 30,000 water-flow restrictors in the homes of high water users.
The city will, instead, embark on a communication drive to ensure all residents have been properly educated about the project before it is rolled out...
