Contract EMS workers plead for permanent jobs

More contract health workers, hired during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, are desperately seeking employment as their deadline looms, with the department of health confirming there is no budget to extend their contracts.



Aside from the financial and mental implications of being unemployed, Nelson Mandela Bay emergency medical service (EMS) workers also fear that their colleagues — who continue to work in the sector — will be targeted by irate residents due to delays in response times...

