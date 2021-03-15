Contract EMS workers plead for permanent jobs
More contract health workers, hired during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, are desperately seeking employment as their deadline looms, with the department of health confirming there is no budget to extend their contracts.
Aside from the financial and mental implications of being unemployed, Nelson Mandela Bay emergency medical service (EMS) workers also fear that their colleagues — who continue to work in the sector — will be targeted by irate residents due to delays in response times...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.