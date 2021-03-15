News

Missionvale families left destitute after fire destroys shacks

Yolanda Palezweni Digital Reporter 15 March 2021

Three families are being forced to rebuild their lives after watching the little they had turn to ash on Friday morning as fire razed their homes in a Missionvale informal settlement.

The fire is believed to have started in one shack and spread after a power surge when electricity returned after load-shedding...

