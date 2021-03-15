Missionvale families left destitute after fire destroys shacks
Three families are being forced to rebuild their lives after watching the little they had turn to ash on Friday morning as fire razed their homes in a Missionvale informal settlement.
The fire is believed to have started in one shack and spread after a power surge when electricity returned after load-shedding...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.