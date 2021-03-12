Business

Opportunity knocks for 100 youths on management programme

Beneficiaries set to gain real-world experience while earning qualification at KFC outlets across Eastern Cape

Annelisa Swana Digital reporter 12 March 2021

With the Eastern Cape having an unemployment crisis, 100 youths have been given an opportunity to not only be employed but also to be junior managers.

Unemployment in the province is at an all-time high at 47.9%...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Malema & Ndlozi trial: Witnesses clarify 'assault' footage and burial entrance
Dizi Africa - International Women's Day

Most Read

X