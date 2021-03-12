Opportunity knocks for 100 youths on management programme

Beneficiaries set to gain real-world experience while earning qualification at KFC outlets across Eastern Cape

With the Eastern Cape having an unemployment crisis, 100 youths have been given an opportunity to not only be employed but also to be junior managers.



Unemployment in the province is at an all-time high at 47.9%...

