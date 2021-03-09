Premier appoints Meth as health MEC in cabinet reshuffle
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has reshuffled his cabinet, announcing Nomakhosazana Meth as the new health MEC.
Meth, the former rural development and agrarian reform MEC, replaces Sindiswa Gomba, who was fired as health MEC by Mabuyane in February...
