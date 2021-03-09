News

Premier appoints Meth as health MEC in cabinet reshuffle

Nomazima Nkosi Senior council reporter 09 March 2021

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has reshuffled his cabinet, announcing Nomakhosazana Meth as the new health MEC.

Meth, the former rural development and agrarian reform MEC, replaces Sindiswa Gomba, who was fired as health MEC by Mabuyane in February...

