Elephant calf survives two months ensnared

The animal, which was found starving and dehydrated, is recovering after a life-saving blood transfusion

A baby elephant spent two months wandering in the wild with a poacher’s snare embedded in her head before she was rescued and given a life-saving blood transfusion.



The calf, estimated to be about 2½ years old, was found on a private game reserve in Limpopo before she was taken to the Hoedspruit Elephant Rehabilitation and Development (Herd) sanctuary recently...

