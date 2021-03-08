Augmentation of Bay’s key water supply system set to finish in September
Phase three of the Nooitgedacht water treatment works is expected to be completed in September, giving Nelson Mandela Bay a vital extra 40 megalitres a day.
This was the word from municipal bosses on Monday...
