News

Absa Group deputy CEO Peter Matlare dies of Covid — report

Iavan Pijoos Journalist 07 March 2021
Absa Group deputy CEO Peter Matlare has died
Absa Group deputy CEO Peter Matlare has died
Image: absa.co.za / screenshot

Absa Group deputy CEO Peter Matlare has died, eNCA reported on Sunday.

His family told the broadcaster he died of Covid-19.

Asked to confirm his death, Absa spokesperson Phumza Macanda told TimesLIVE: “We are not in a position to comment on it at this stage”.

Matlare, who was also the CEO of Absa's regional operations, was appointed in that position in August 2016 and was an executive director on the board.

He was also CEO of the SABC, chief strategy and business development officer of Vodacom SA Proprietary Limited and executive director of commercial at Vodacom SA Proprietary Limited.

Matlare also held the position of CEO of Tiger Brands until the end of 2015.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Dizi Africa - International Women's Day
‘Bring them dead or alive’: Bheki Cele vows to hunt down cop killers

Most Read

X