Covid-19 travel insurance becoming a vacation staple

Covid-19 insurance policies are increasingly joining passports and sunscreen as vacation staples, creating opportunities for insurers as more countries require mandatory coverage in case visitors fall ill from the coronavirus.

Airline bookings are on the rise in some regions, driving cautious hopes of a revival in summer traffic, but also raising fears among tourist destinations of getting hit with bills should vacationers become stranded by the virus.

More than a dozen countries from Aruba to Thailand require Covid-19 coverage for visitors, with Jordan the latest to consider such protections, organisers of an emergency services plan told Reuters.

The market for all types of Covid-19 travel coverage is estimated to be between $30bn to $40bn a year, according to travel insurance consultant Robyn Ingle, with companies like AXA and AIG underwriting protection.