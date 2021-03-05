Wolf had no business confronting Stuurman, says prosecution

PREMIUM

Closing arguments were heard in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court on Thursday in the formal bail application of Jeffreys Bay resident Donovan Wolf.



State advocate Vicky Rossouw maintained that the fatal shooting of Clyde Stuurman, 26, on the night of February 10, was premeditated in that Wolf had no reason to fetch his gun and drive around looking for a “suspicious” man wearing a black hoodie...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.