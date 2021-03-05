Police to give complainants SMS updates on cases in Gqeberha
Gqeberha residents can now expect SMS updates on their cases as the SA Police Service strives to improve services to the community.
Police in Gqeberha have implemented a new system which will see complainants receiving feedback on the progress of cases they open at police stations across the city...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.