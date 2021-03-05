Multipurpose Kariega centre opens after six-year delay

They were kept waiting for more than six years, but with the snip of a ribbon on Thursday, the Tambo village community near KwaLanga in Kariega (formerly Uitenhage) was finally given the opportunity to enjoy a multipurpose community centre.



Building of the R25m centre started in October 2014, with a deadline for it to be completed in just nine months...

