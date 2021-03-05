eNCA journalist Lindsay Dentlinger being probed by SAHRC

The SA Human Rights Commission has opened an investigation into the conduct of eNCA reporter Lindsay Dentlinger while interviewing politicians at this year's budget presentation.

This follows various complaints, including from UDM's Bantu Holomisa, said the commission.

“The grievances allege that Ms Dentlinger treated interviewees differently on the basis of their race, in interviews conducted outside parliament during the budget speech on 24 February 2021.

“The commission is investigating the matter, and has requested to meet with eNCA and Ms Dentlinger on the allegations.”

The controversy stems from a viral video showing her asking UDM MP Nqabayomzi Kwankwa to wear a mask while FF Plus leader Pieter Groenewald was interviewed mask-less.