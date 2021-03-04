Westville pupils set sights on Germany

Exchange programme will give three from northern areas a chance to study overseas

PREMIUM

Three pupils from Westville High School in Gqeberha’s northern areas will be given an opportunity of a lifetime to attend school in Germany in 2023 as part of an exchange programme.



This comes after Westville and Berufsbildende Schule entered into a virtual exchange programme during the lockdown...

