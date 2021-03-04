News

Two in court for murder of e-hailing taxi driver

By Raahil Sain - 04 March 2021

Two men, charged with the murder of e-hailing taxi driver Garrison Snayers, appeared briefly in the New Brighton Magistrate’s  Court on Thursday.

The case against Wandisile Gawu and Bathandwa Jabavu, both 25, was provisionally postponed to next week for a formal bail application...

