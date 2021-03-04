Two in court for murder of e-hailing taxi driver
Two men, charged with the murder of e-hailing taxi driver Garrison Snayers, appeared briefly in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.
The case against Wandisile Gawu and Bathandwa Jabavu, both 25, was provisionally postponed to next week for a formal bail application...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.