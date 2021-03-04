News

Veteran media personality Karima Brown has died of Covid-19

Naledi Shange Reporter 04 March 2021
Veteran journalist Karima Brown has died of Covid-19 related complications.
Image: Twitter/ @enca

Veteran media personality Karima Brown has died, her employer eNCA confirmed on Thursday morning. 

The television host and political commentator had been hospitalised for several weeks where she had been battling with Covid-19 related complications.

News of Brown’s passing flooded social media, where previously scores of people, including former public protector Thuli Madonsela, had been wishing her a speedy recovery.

Political leaders were among the first to convey their condolences to Brown's family.

Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane said: “This is sad news indeed. I would like to extend my condolences to the family of Karima Brown and to her colleagues. May her soul rest in peace."  

Minister of public works, Patricia de Lille, hailed Brown for her work ethic.  

“Extremely saddened by the passing of veteran journalist #KarimaBrown. Karima was a hard hitting journalist, a stalwart known for her excellent probing skills. My condolences to her family, colleagues & friends. The fourth estate is poorer without her. RIP Karima,” said De Lille. 

Former colleagues of Brown also took to their social media accounts to pay tribute to her.

What a tragic and painful development. I cannot believe our colleague Karima Brown has passed on! What saddens me is...

Posted by Mpho Lakaje on Wednesday, March 3, 2021

TimesLIVE 

