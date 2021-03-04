Veteran media personality Karima Brown has died of Covid-19

Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane said: “This is sad news indeed. I would like to extend my condolences to the family of Karima Brown and to her colleagues. May her soul rest in peace."

Minister of public works, Patricia de Lille, hailed Brown for her work ethic.

“Extremely saddened by the passing of veteran journalist #KarimaBrown. Karima was a hard hitting journalist, a stalwart known for her excellent probing skills. My condolences to her family, colleagues & friends. The fourth estate is poorer without her. RIP Karima,” said De Lille.

Former colleagues of Brown also took to their social media accounts to pay tribute to her.