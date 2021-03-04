Double deductions cause uproar, Standard Bank rushing to fix problem
Some Standard Bank customers have had transactions on their debit and credit card purchases deducted more than once.
The bank said on Thursday it is “working tirelessly to rectify the matter”.
“The impacted transactions and any associated fees will be reversed as soon as possible.”
Bank customers shared their outage on social media:
#standardbank— Ntshumeni Thando (@NtshumeniThando) March 4, 2021
All my cash gone via double deductions, im stuck in a filling station, the petrol attendant needs money
#standardbank what is going on with these duplicate payments my account is on a negative now— Sinaye Apleni (@Ta_Dalis) March 4, 2021
So standard Bank processed a duplicate transaction on my Account I'm looking at my transactions thinking HAIBO when did I buy the same 2 things on the same day from the Same shops #StandardBank do better I'm a student every cent in my Account I need— Onwaba Dongwana (@OnwabaAbulela) March 4, 2021
Standard Bank has duplicated Alll my weekend transactions.... watch how they will charge You for them to fix their Problem!!!! @StandardBankZA #StandardbankZA #standardbank— iDyankazi✨🌈🌈 (@cee_lombardi) March 4, 2021
Capitec recently experienced similar problems. It attributed the glitch that led to double deductions from some of its customers’ accounts to a technical issue on Nedbank’s systems.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.