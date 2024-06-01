Budding Arcadia soccer star murdered in drive-by shooting
All that Keenan Koopman wanted was to buy fried chips to complete the perfect dinner surprise his girlfriend had prepared for him, his mother and little brother.
But instead, the 23-year-old budding soccer player from Arcadia was shot dead in cold blood as he made his way home from a local fish and chips shop at the weekend...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.