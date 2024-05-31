Court bid by Knysna municipal manager to keep position fails
Former Knysna municipal manager Ombali Sebola’s bid to remain in office has failed after his application for leave to appeal was struck from the roll.
Sebola had tried to challenge the Western Cape High Court’s decision to declare his position null and void...
