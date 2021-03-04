Australian teen first person to die of box jellyfish sting in 15 years
An Australian teenager has died of injuries sustained after being stung by a box jellyfish at a Queensland beach.
BBC reports it is the first fatality recorded in Australia from the world’s most venomous marine animal since 2006. A sting from the jellyfish can cause paralysis, cardiac arrest and death.
The 17-year-old was taken off life support on Monday after remaining unresponsive for a week.
