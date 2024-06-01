JUST IN | Rain wreaks havoc - flooding in Kariega, Seaview

Heavy rain in Nelson Mandela Bay has caused flooding in parts of Kariega.
Several homes were flooded and vehicles washed away on Saturday night.
Some residents were stuck in their homes and vehicles as they waited for help to come.
Emergency services personnel were inundated with requests for assistance and members of the community jumped in to help with rescue efforts.
The Herald understands that the Kariega fire station was also flooded.
The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality said the persistent rain had caused flooding in Kariega and Seaview, among other areas.
Municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya said the joint operations centre had been activated to determine the extent of the flooding, damages and cause of action.
"We shall provide a more detailed update and overview once more details on other affected areas are received," he said.
This is a developing story.
