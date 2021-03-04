Cutting-edge robotic system puts surgery back on table at Life St George’s hospital

PREMIUM

In an effort to put elective and even some life-saving procedures back on the map after taking a back seat with Covid-19, Life St George’s Hospital has acquired a state-of-the-art robotic surgical system valued at R20m.



Doctors at the Gqeberha hospital performed two highly successful surgeries on cancer patients on Wednesday...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.