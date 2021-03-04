‘We will restrict your water — and you must pay’

Flow limiters costing R3,500 to be installed at households consistently using more than 15kl a month

PREMIUM

If you are a high water consumer in Nelson Mandela Bay, be warned: not only is the municipality gearing up to restrict your usage, but you will have to pay for it.



More than 30,000 households across the Bay have already been identified as using more than 15 kilolitres of water for three consecutive months...

